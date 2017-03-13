Vodafone to create over 2,000 UK customer service jobs

Roles will be spread across several contact centres over the next two years as part of a multi-billion pound investment

Vodafone is creating 2,100 new customer service jobs as part of a £2 billion investment in the UK.

Throughout the next two years the mobile operator will create 1,200 new jobs in existing contact centres in Manchester, Glasgow, Stoke and Newark, with third-party customers service partners creating another 900 in Newcastle, Cardiff and West Scotland.

The network is committed to improving the service UK customers receive over the next three years after being fined over £4 million by Ofcom for serious and sustained breaches of consumer protection rules in 2016.

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: “These new, skilled roles will make a real difference to our customers.

“Our ambition is to give our customers the best experience possible, providing an outstanding level of service and support as we continue to invest in building the biggest and best network in Britain.”