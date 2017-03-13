Vodafone external affairs director to step down

Joakim Reiter will assume the role of external affairs director on August 1



Vodafone has announced Matthew Kirk will step down as external affairs director on July 31 this year, and will be replaced by Joakim Reiter.

He will continue to work with the operator in an advisory capacity. Kirk joined Vodafone in 2006 after more than 20 years with the YK Diplomatic Service including serving as Ambassador to Finland.

He was appointed to the group executive committee in 2009 and established the group’s external affairs department, managing public affairs, regulatory, communications, corporate security and corporate social responsibility functions worldwide.

Reiter will join as director-designate in April for a transitional period. He will assume his new role as external affairs director, on August 1. Previously he was an assistant secretary-general for the United Nations and the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Vodafone Group chief executive Vittorio Colao (pictured) said: “Joakim has extensive experience of multilateral trade negotiation and diplomatic and political engagement at the highest levels. We are delighted to welcome him to Vodafone.

“Matthew is a greatly valued and trusted colleague who has made an enormous contribution to the Group. He will stand down from the Group Executive Committee with our professional gratitude and personal friendship.”