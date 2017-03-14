Tech Data appoints UK head of Azlan and technology business

Rob Tomlin has been with the distributor since 2012

Tech Data has appointed Rob Tomlin as UK managing director of Azlan and technology solutions business.

He will report directly to Tech Data UK and Ireland senior vice president and regional managing director Andy Gass. The role involves overseeing operations integration and strategic planning for newly combines organisation.

Tomlin was previously managing director of Azlan UK and Ireland in January 2016. He joined Tech Data when the distributor acquired SDG in September 2012.

Commenting on his new role, Tomlin said: “I’m looking forward to exploring new opportunities to engage with our customers and partners. We are bringing together two organisations with a mutual commitment to providing the very best customer experience”.

Gass added: “Rob has great expertise and experience in managing value-added distribution and has both the strategic insight and inspirational qualities to lead the Azlan & Technology Solutions business into the next stage of its development in the UK and Ireland.”