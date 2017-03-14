Exclusive: Tech Data to “wake up” market with Consumer Technology Group

Company offers electronics, consumer PCs, wearables, virtual reality and accessories from key manufacturers

Tech Data has established a new consumer electronics company that it claims will “wake up” the market to what the business offers.

Consumer Technology Group (CTG) sits alongside Tech Data Mobile and will be run from its head offices in Basingstoke. It will also be led by its managing director Matt Child (pictured).

CTG offers consumer electronics and PCs, wearables, accessories, smart home products and VR from brands such as Samsung, Phillips, Hewlett Packard and Lenovo.

Currently there are 40 employees working at CTG, with new additions including commercial controller Scott Rogers. The appointments of a new consumer marketing manager and head of business development at CTG are imminent, with staff numbers likely to increase to 70 this year.

Child said the creation of CTG, which caters for both consumer and enterprise customers, has been a result of the “phenomenal growth” Tech Data Mobile has experienced recently, which has seen “triple digit growth” in its latest financial year ending January 31, 2017.

Wide product range

“Find a distributor that has experienced the growth we have and is recruiting for leading roles. This is waking up the market to the fact we have a broad portfolio of consumer products too. We now have a healthy mobile business and are doing great volumes on consumer technology products.

“We understand consumer-focused retailers and resellers require different products and services, with different insights guiding different propositions, and we are sharpening our focus around these requirements to continue our growth.

“We have a big business and because of that it isn’t always easy to do the simple things, such as customers knowing who to call for products they are interested in. Due to the amount of technology in the market, it is important to have this all under one roof.

“There are a lot of products and services available but you have to make the customer journey easier. We have to be in a position where those from the mobile or IT spaces know they can buy from us, which opens up the shopping basket to customers.”

Strong partnerships

Tech Data Mobile has distribution agreements with the likes of Doro, Google, Microsoft, Motorola and Samsung, with retail partners including Amazon and John Lewis.

Child attributes this record growth to growing relationships with industry partners, as well as highly motivated employees, with engagement scores the highest ever in the company’s history.

“Tech Data Mobile’s performance in our latest financial year has been phenomenal. We are recruiting and have open vacancies, which is positive in this challenging mobile climate.

Healthy year

“We have certainly maintained our promise of continuing to always deliver a great customer experience through the value chain, starting at market insights and running through to the final delivery of the product.

“There have been a number of contracts we have secured with existing and new market players, so 2017 is looking healthy.”