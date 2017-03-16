Exertis signs Kaiser Baas distribution deal

This latest deal adds to recent ones signed with smart specialists Netatmo and Nanoleaf

Exertis has signed a new distribution deal with Australian action cam manufacturer Kaiser Baas.

The agreement was announced by the Basingstoke-based distributor today (March 16) and will see the R40 and R50 dash cams be available to customers. The X2, X3 and X4 action cams are also being offered.

A built-in shock sensor has been added to the R40 and R50, allowing them to record events even when there are sudden shocks or impacts. Drivers can choose when to save videos or images by simply waving their hand beneath the included motion sensors. GPS also allows each device to track a driver’s location and both products can record full 1080P HD video.

All the X cameras are capable of capturing footage in HD and can even function underwater in depths of up to 30 metres. They also feature a built-in tripod and are controllable via smartphone.

Exertis commercial director Alex Croft said: “Dash cams are proving popular in the UK as a means to capture driving footage, reduce insurance premiums and provide evidence in the case of road accidents. The new dash cams from Kaiser Bass redefine safety on the roads with distracted-free driving cameras that can capture video footage by driver gesture control. The new X series action cameras provide the perfect choice for both outdoor adventurers and extreme sports enthusiasts who want to relive and share their exploits at an affordable cost.