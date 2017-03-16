MWC 2017: ANOVO claims Ingram buy has led it to leadership in lifecycle services

The distributor had acquired ANOVO in 2015

ANOVO has claimed it has become the global leader in the lifecycle services market since its £80 million sale to Ingram two years ago.

At the annual trade show in 2015, global distributor Ingram revealed it had completed the acquisition of Paris-headquartered ANOVO.

It now feels it is now leading its rivals in the lifecycle service sector, which UK sales and account director Ron Harckham attributes to a number of elements, including increased global presence, an increase in resources and additional revenues.

From a reverse logistics perspective, ANOVO now operates in 20 countries across Europe, with more customers coming on board.