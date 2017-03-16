MWC 2017: GMSA ‘declares war’ on global roaming charges

GSMA claims global roaming charges will soon be a thing of the past

The GSMA has “declared a war” on global mobile roaming, with its chairman vowing that it will soon be a “thing of the past”.

That was the promise made by Sunil Bharti Mittal, who is also founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprise. The company also owns India-based Airtel, which is the third largest telecoms company in the world with 348 million customers across the 18 countries it operates in.

He claimed the telecoms industry is not highly regarded and “cherished” by customers, with operators only deemed important when a call drops or data speed decreases.

Mittal, who received a round of applause midway through his presentation, claimed 55 per cent of people in developed markets switch off their mobile data when they are travelling over fear of being hit with bill shock when they return home.