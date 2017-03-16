MWC 2017: GSMA – 5G connections to exceed 1bn by 2025

Leading industry figures reveal their excitement for future of mobile industry

The GSMA has predicted that there will be around 1.1 billion 5G connections by 2025, describing it as a “giant step forward in the global race to digitise economies and societies”.

This forecast was revealed by the organisation’s director general Mats Granryd during the opening keynote session of Mobile World Congress entitled: ‘Mobile: The Next Element’.

It saw Telefonica chairman and CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez, SoftBank founder and chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, KT Corporation chairman and CEO Chang-Gyu Hwang and Bharti Enterprises founder and chair- man Sunil Bharti Mittal, who is also chairman of the GSMA, presenting to hundreds of people about the current progress and future of the mobile industry.

Granryd revealed the findings of the GSMA’s ‘The 5G Era: Age of Boundless Connectivity and Intelligent Automation’ report, which was released on the opening morning of MWC on February 27.

Currently, there are eight billion mobile connections globally, with 20 per cent of them running on 4G networks. This is expected t0 rise to 3.7 billion by 2020.