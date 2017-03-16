Wileyfox to enter B2B market later this year with new smartphone

The smartphone is scheduled for launch in August

Wileyfox has confirmed it will launch a new B2B focused smartphone by August this year.

The new device wasn’t unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as it is still in development with Global Certification Status (GCF) needed before ranging with networks, but will be sold exclusively through network partners.

The firm confirmed the UK will see the device first with other European territories to follow. Wileyfox currently operates in 15 countries including: France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands to name a few.

Wileyfox said last year it intends to range its portfolio with networks before the end of Q2 this year, and also confirmed it is not in talks with networks with own-brand devices.

The manufacturer initially launched all devices with the Cyanogen operating system since the release of the Storm and Swift at the end of 2015. It has since moved all new and current devices to stock Android, as Cyanogen will no longer receive new updates since December last year.

The B2B Wileyfox smartphone will instead run Windows Phone operating system, citing encrypted security as the main factor for this decision. It will also feature a large battery capacity.

Windows preference

Wileyfox vice-president of sales Andy Lee said: “Windows is much better for security that’s why it’s more suited for B2B. Android can be opened up.

“Increasingly people are screaming for costs to come down and want a good affordable device. If businesses are going to buy thousands of devices to kit out their work force, they need a good price point. That’s where we’re going to hit it out.

“Most firms can’t afford to spend £500 per device. But with us they can be assured quality and the right features.

“For example, courier companies can use it to scan products and save money which is of course what they want. That is the benefit of Windows and how it’s adaptable for B2B.”

Lee confirmed Wileyfox will unveil new accessories ranging from cases, quick chargers, batteries and debut a pair of headphones. More merchandising is also in the pipeline.

“We’re going to do some chargers, headphones and cases that are based on our devices the new one as well, to ensure a bespoke experience. The accessories will be developed in-house at our factory in China. They will be released in at the end of Q2, maybe beginning of Q3 to help complement our devices when they are ranged with networks.”

The announcements for the manufacturer’s upcoming debut into the B2B market come after Wileyfox CEO Michael Coombes revealed to Mobile News in November that it is targeting retail deals with major retailers and mobile operators over the coming months.

Wileyfox has also confirmed that it is targeting sales of two million smartphones this year – quadrupling last year’s performance

Broadening reach

Wileyfox had sold more than 500,000 smartphones until that point – doubling its previous effort revealed during the launch of the Spark handset in June.

It has traditionally targeted online retailers for sales of its smartphones and partnered with the likes of Amazon, Clove Technology, Expansys and ebuyer but is looking to broaden its reach into operators, MVNOs and additional retailers over the next 12 months.