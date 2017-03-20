Carphone opens pre-orders for Huawei P10

Huawei’s flagship P10 range will be launched in March starting from £569.99

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed it will stock the P10 range with pre-orders opening last week (March 17).

The P10 and P10 Plus will feature in black, silver, gold, green and blue. A release date is yet to be confirmed but the manufacturer expects a March release.

Carphone Warehouse will offer the P10 starting from £45.99 per month with no upfront cost. The P10 Plus starts at the same rate but with a £59.99 upfront cost. Both handsets will be offered across all the major networks and Carphone-owned iD Mobile. The P10 SIM-free will be £569.99, the P10 Plus for £679.99.

The P10 range features front and rear camera co-engineered by German camera manufacturer, Leica. An “industry first” according to Huawei consumer business group CEO Richard Yu. Last year Huawei announced a partnership with Leica to create the rear camera for the P9.

A 5.1-inch display has been equipped on the P10, whilst the Plus has a larger 5.5-inch screen. Both are constructed from Gorilla Glass 5, which has been designed to withstand impacts and scratches more than conventional screens.

Other major features include quick charge, with Yu claiming it can get a full day’s battery from just a half hour charge. It also comes with a Kirin 960 octa-core processor. The P10 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, whilst the Plus has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.