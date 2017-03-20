Huawei announces P10 lite

It will be released on March 31 with pre-order open now from Carphone Warehouse, EE and Vodafone.

Huawei has unveiled the P10 lite, the third iteration of its P10 range unveiled at Mobile World Congress.

It will be launched on March 31 with pre-orders opening last week (March 17).

A 5.2-inch full HD (1080p) screen is on display with a fingerprint sensor. Housing the internals is a dual 2.5D double-sided curved glass body.

There is a 12 megapixel rear and eight megapixel front camera feature on the ‘light’ P10. Huawei claims this iteration is more durable and corrosion resistant than the competition.

Under the screen the P10 lite uses an octa-core processor alongside 4GB of RAM running off of a 3,000mAh fast charging battery that can receive a full charge in 90 minutes.

The device is the first lite model to feature Knuckle Sense Technology that allows users to create shortcuts using gestures. It will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The P10 lite will be available from March 31 in midnight black and platinum gold. It will retail for £299 with pre-orders available today.