Sweetlove departs as part of Carphone Warehouse Business restructure

He leaves after 22 years, with dealer operation restructured into dedicated O2 and EE network business

Distribution veteran Bob Sweetlove has left Carphone Warehouse Business after 22 years as part of a restructure at the company.

He joined Hugh Symons Group in November 1994 before the distribution business, Hugh Symons Communications, was acquired by Carphone Warehouse for £10 million in 2006.

It was rebranded as Carphone Warehouse Business (CPWB) in June 2012, with Sweetlove (pictured) most recently being general manager since August 2014.

CPWB has announced it has restructured its dealer operation into dedicated O2 and EE network business in a move it claimed will provide a more specialist service to the channel and to provide a network-focused service from building the deal through to connection.

Head of dealer sales and marketing Carlos Pestana, who himself has been at the distributor for nearly 26 years, will lead sales activities, with Simon Edwards heading up service operations.

Both will report directly to Dixons Carphone business development director for B2B Jim O’Hagan.

The changes were confirmed to dealers in an email bulletin sent out this morning. Mobile News has contacted CPWB for further comment.