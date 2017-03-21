EE stocking red edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Pre-orders start March 24 with a released date to be confirmed

EE will be stocking the special edition red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with pre-orders open this Friday (March 24).

A confirmed release date is yet to be confirmed, it will also be available from Apple. This is the first time Apple has released a mobile device in red. The special edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is in recognition of Apple’s 10 year partnership with AIDS charity (RED).

Apple will contribute an unspecified amount to the Global Fund charity for every special edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus sold. According to (RED) CEO Deborah Dungan: “Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED).”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.