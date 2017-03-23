Pangea appoints former O2 IoT head McPhillips

He will be Pangea’s sales director commencing the role in April



Former O2 head of IoT wholesale distribution Bernie McPhillips has joined M2M and IoT specialist Pangea as its new sales director.

He is set to join the firm in April as sales director. McPhillips will have a key influence in supporting the firm’s growth.

Previously he was O2 head of IoT authorised distributor channel, having spent 11 years in a variety of roles with the operator.

The Surbiton-based firm has 80 partners including the likes of Nimans, Omnia and Solar-Log.

Pangea managing director Dan Cunliffe said: “Bernie’s understanding of the IoT market as well as his unprecedented record in working with partners will be a key driver in strategising and creating new valued opportunities for Pangea and our partner channel.”

McPhillips (pictured) added: “Pangea’s incredible revenue growth and partner acquisition have exceeded the expectations for a start-up. Really importantly for me, Pangea’s success has been underpinned by a set of core brand values that governs everything that they do.”