Vodafone makes board changes following retirement of two members

Nick Land and Philip Yea have stepped down from the Audit and Risk Committee after more than 10 years

Vodafone has announced a number of board changes following the retirement of two executives.

Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee Nick Land (pictured), as well as senior independent director and member of the same group and the Nominations and Governance Committee Philip Yea, are not seeking re-election at the operator’s AGM in July after more than 10 years of service.

As a result, Vodafone is making a number of changes to its Board, effective from the 28th of that month.

Val Gooding will be appointed as senior independent director, and David Nish as chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Renee James and Sir Crispin Davis will become members of the Nominations and Governance Committee’ and Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.