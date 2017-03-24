Chess Partner bags O2 digital and customer excellence awards

The distributor has won both awards for the second year running

Chess Partner picked up the digital and customer excellence awards in London earlier this month (March 9) at O2’s Excellence Awards.

The two trophies were awarded based on the firm’s performance over the past year in growth and customer service.

Chess deploy to their partners both field based trusted digital advisors, and partner relationship managers who specialise in supporting sales and knowledge of O2 digital products and best practice for O2 customer service index (CSI) respectively.

These awards follow Chess’s recent achievement winning two awards at the 2017 ‘Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to work for’ awards. It records eight consecutive years in the top 100, Chess placed second in the 2017 mid-size category, with chief executive David Pollock also named the UK’s best business leader.

Managing director of Chess Partner John Pett (pictured third), who was on stage to pick up the award, said: “Throughout 2017 we will continue to invest in our partners by hosting dedicated partner days at The City of Manchester Stadium on may 17 and HMS Belfast on September 28 to reward and share knowledge with our partners around the O2 Digital portfolio and O2 CSI tools available to help drive our goal in winning these prestigious awards for an unprecedented third consecutive year within distribution.”