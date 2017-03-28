Economy Mobile to energise mobile market

The Coventry-based EE MVNO officially launched in the middle of this month

Economy Mobile is targeting over 200,000 connections in its first year, boasting that it is uniquely placed as the only MVNO to offer utilities alongside airtime.

It is part of Economy Energy, an independent utilities company launched five years ago which currently has more than 250,000 customers.

Economy Energy claims to have saved subscribers more than £12 million since launch and is confident its range of prepay package can have the same impact, ‘beating other brands on price.’ Prices for minutes, texts and data range between £5 and £20. For example, a £10 bundle will provide customers with 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data.

Customers who take out an energy contract with the company can receive a complimentary SIM preloaded with £5 credit. This will be renewed every 30 days, giving them £60 of free credit over a year. Subscribers are not tied to a contract and there are plans to offer handsets alongside monthly contracts throughout the next year.

Customer savings

Economy Energy mobile project manager Anthony Owen (pictured) said: “We’re uniquely positioned in the market because we’re the only MVNO to offer both utility and mobile services together.

“Our customers can get both from one place, which is a huge convenience. We’ve already saved them £12 million on energy over the last five years and I’m confident we can have the same impact with mobile. Offering cheaper tariffs than some of our competitors is a huge draw and I’m confident we can complete the huge achievement of getting over 200,000 connections in our first year.”