Gamma expands nationwide ethernet build-out programme

Partners can now reach customers in 72,300 post codes

Gamma has extended its build-out programme connecting 18 additional BT exchanges to its core offering partners greater reach to new clients.

This is an addition to the original 19 Gamma launched in 2016 bringing the total to 37. Locations for the exchanges have been strategically chosen to maximise the benefit for Gamma’s partners and customers, enabling them to now reach businesses in 74,300 post code areas in the UK.

It will also provide partners with competitively priced ethernet services in key locations, according to Gamma product director David Doherty.

The development is in addition to Gamma introducing TalkTalk as an additional carrier to expand its range and coverage for ethernet connectivity resellers, while underpinning Converged Private Networks, Gamma’s MPLS proposition. It offers voice and data services over a single network.

The telecoms provider has a staff count of 753, operating in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Portsmouth, Budapest and headquartered in Newbury.

Welcomm operations director Rachel Williamson said: “The expansion of Gamma’s Ethernet build-out programme to Nottingham and Leicester exchanges is a positive move in that we can provide high quality and competitively priced Gamma access to a number of our customers locally.”