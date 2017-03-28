Gamma revenue rises 11pc to £213.5 million

It also saw a surge in its SIP Trunking and Cloud PBX products

Gamma saw its annual revenue for the whole of 2016 increase 11 per cent from £191.8 million to £213.5 million.

The telecoms provider announced the results last week (March 22). Chief executive officer Bob Falconer credited a rise in demand for products such as SIP Trunking and Cloud PBX. SIP Trunking saw an increase in sales of 42 per cent, from 360,000 to 511,000. Cloud PBX rose by 62 per cent, from 142,000 to 230,000.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose from £31.3 million to £29.9 million. Although profit before tax was down 4.4 per cent from £21.6 million to £22.6 million.

Channel partners also grew by 16 per cent from 834 to 970. Flurries of new customers were highlighted from 2016 including: Reed, OCS, City Electrical Factors, Nandos and St John Ambulance. In the public sector it bagged Your Housing Group, education awarding body AQA, and a number of NHS Trusts.

Falconer said: “2016 has been a year of significant progress at Gamma. Bringing a Full MVNO into service in 2016 was a major engineering achievement, and, whilst it is still early days for our new mobile service, it positions the business well for the future as we develop more converged fixed and mobile services.

“The Gamma direct business remains focussed on the larger, more complex opportunities, and we were successful in agreeing a significant SIP Trunking contract with a large financial institution and to provide full voice, data and mobile services to companies such as Strutt & Parker and CEF. The public sector has also grown significantly, with particular success with NHS Trusts, educational establishments and government departments such as the Department of Communities and Local Government for whom we are providing mobile services.”