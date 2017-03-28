iD launch UK first ‘Data Cushion’ plan

Users of the mobile tariff can take advantage of a pot of 10 gigabytes of 4G data when their data allowance runs out

iD Mobile have launched the first ever ‘Data Cushion’ offer for to consumers in the UK.

The 4G network from Carphone Warehouse allows users to take advantage of an emergency pot of 10 gigabytes of data when they run out of the data allowance as part of their plan.

This means that customers no longer have to buy additional data when they run out as the cushion will automatically be used when the allotted allowance is empty.

The 10 gigabytes is available throughout the 24-month life span of the contract and equates to three hours of HD video streaming on Netflix.

iD Mobile general manager Adam Dunlop said: “Data Cushion is an innovative way to prevent bill shock and provide customers with greater control.

“Data usage is increasing at a phenomenal rate and we know that our customer want the freedom to use their data without the stress of out of bundle charges.”

“Data Cushion is a direct result of talking to customers and listening to their worries about increasing data usage and unexpected bills.”