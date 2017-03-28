Muir departs Wileyfox after ‘misalignment’ on its direction

Muir and Victoria Denman have set up a new company called Growth Hackers to develop start-up firms

Wileyfox co-founder Nick Muir has confirmed his departure from the manufacturer after a tenure of almost two years.

He had been at the helm since its inception in June 2015 and had been in an advisory role since November, alongside former chief marketing officer Victoria Denman, who has also departed. Both led every handset release to date, with the exception of the recent Swift 2 X.

During his time at Wileyfox the manufacturer, Muir penned an exclusive distribution deal with Exertis and hit the 500,000 smartphone shipment milestone. Wileyfox also won the 2016 Mobile News Award for Challenger Manufacturer of the Year, which it won again at the 2017 awards this month.

Muir had spent nine years with Motorola in a variety of positions. He departed his role as UK and Ireland GM to join Wileyfox in June 2015.

Achievements

During his time with Motorola, Muir oversaw the launch of the successful Moto G range in 2013 and helped boost sales in the UK from under 200,000 to 1.2 million units in 2014.

Denman spent almost eight years with Motorola and had a year-long stint with Microsoft as marketing communications manager, before partnering with Muir to co-found Wileyfox.

Commenting on Muir’s departure, Wileyfox chief marketing officer Naeem Walji added: “Nick helped us get up and running with his wealth of experience and got us to where we are today.

“Our business was moving to a growth stage and we’re trying to get to that scale. There was a misalignment where he saw the business ending up and where we want to take it.

“We want to say a big thank you to Nick for all his help and support. He added value to the direction we’re heading in.”

Muir and Denham have remained business partners and have started a new firm called Growth Hackers, which caters to start-ups and struggling companies seeking guidance to develop.

Capable hands

“I enjoyed everything about starting a new company and took so much away from being at Wileyfox,” said Muir. “Now is the right time to implement those skills elsewhere. We are leaving the business in a very good state.

“I’m extremely proud of what we did. We arrived to a fresh brand, built everything from the proposition, logo, device portfolio, strategy. To have done so and leave the business in such great condition in capable hands is a gratifying experience.”