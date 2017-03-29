CMC expands to Bedford with new sales office

It has seen turnover increase from under £1 million to £3.5 million since 2011

Dealer Corporate Mobile users £2,000 over two years Communications (CMC) is opening a new office in Bedford as part of the ongoing expansion it has experienced over the past five years.

It will initially use the 150 square-foot premises as a sales office, with staff recruited in due course. The existing head office in Milton Keynes will remain.

Since 2011, CMC has seen turnover increase from under £1 million to £3.5 million across both of its housed companies.

In that time it has expanded its portfolio to include VoIP, internet connectivity and IT support. In the past year, staff numbers have more than trebled from six to 20. Two additions have been made to the sales team in 2017, with one of those being based in Bedford and more salespeople expected to join.

CMC head of business development Phil Glenister said: “We’ve been in Milton Keynes all of our life and we want to branch out into Bedford because it’s the next biggest town. The thing with businesses is that they only want to deal with companies local to them, which opens a lot of opportunities for us.

Brand push

“We are definitely pushing more on our brand at the moment. Our social media output in the last month has been bigger than what we were putting out in the last two years and that has come about because of the new staff we’ve brought in, who are all hungry to bring some business in.”

CMC has mobile connection partner accreditations with Vodafone, EE and O2, as well as with IT suppliers Cisco and Gamma. Customers include MK Dons Football Club, Spafinder Wellness 365 and The Disability Resource Centre.