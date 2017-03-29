Device For Life saving end Dealer Corporate Mobile users £2,000 over two years

The scheme offers the Samsung Galaxy S5 and S6 as well as an extensive iPhone range

Mobile leasing firm Device for Life has revealed it can save businesses nearly £6,000 over a two-year scheme.

The programme, run by Cellular UK, is to make the latest smartphones more affordable to end users by providing A-Grade refurbished devices from distribution partner West One Technologies, who put them through testing processes prior to supply.

This provides them with tax-free devices by leasing the handsets in a similar way companies lease cars for their employees. As leases and rentals are allowed to be offset against pre-tax profits, they are deducted as a trading expense, taking around 20 per cent off the cost of the device.

The scheme offers the Samsung Galaxy S5 and S6 as well as an extensive iPhone range. Each device can be purchased on plans that include unlimited texts and calls as standard and range from 2GB to 20GB of data with the option of adding international roaming. Vodafone, EE and O2 are the network partners.

Handsets are paid off on a monthly contract of between 12 to 36 months. The scheme offers customers account management and usage analysis, while there are also options to change devices mid-contract alongside a same-day phone swap in emergency situations.

Reducing device costs

Speaking to Mobile News, Cellular UK director Anthony Senter said: “When you say a refurbished device, that’s very misleading. This is because these phones go through a rigorous testing process where they go back to a manufacturer environment where screens are replaced, marks taken off covers and batteries tested.

“It comes in the original box with original accessories, shrink wrap, screen guard, everything on it so it’s impossible to tell the difference between our device and a brand new one.

“By working with one of the largest device refurbishers in Europe and Asia, we can reduce the cost of devices by 20-30 per cent.”