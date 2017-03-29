O2 renews lucrative recycling deal with Redeem until end of 2019

The deal will reportedly make it the most successful running contract between a mobile operator and recycling specialist in the UK mobile industry

O2 has confirmed its multimillion pound handset recycling contract with Redeem has been extended for another three years, running until the end of 2019.

Redeem has been working with the network since 2009, operating the handset trade-in and recycling programme under the name ‘O2 Recycle.’

More 2.2 million devices have been processed through the scheme over the past eight years, with over £150 million being returned to customers.

The extension, the value of which has not been disclosed, reportedly makes it the most successful and longest running contract between a mobile operator and recycling specialist in the UK mobile industry.

Redeem, which has an annual turnover of more than £80 million, has been providing additional support to the mobile operator with the scheme through online and offline marketing campaigns alongside staff training.

Recycling helps kids

An O2 spokesperson said: “We have extended our partnership with Redeem until 2019. Since 2009, they have helped us to recycle over two million devices through O2 Recycle.

“This generates funds towards our Think Big initiative to help turn around the lives of young people, support our work with the NSPCC to keep more kids safe online as well as helping the environment.”

Redeem declined to comment. The recycler also has similar partnerships with operators including Three and Vodafone. Since the start of the year, the company has established relationships with MVNOs including Tesco Mobile and Anywhere SIM.