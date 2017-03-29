Samsung take the wraps off Galaxy S8

The latest flagship features a bezel-less display and an artificial intelligence agent called Bixby

Samsung have uncovered the latest iteration of their flagship series, the Galaxy S8 at the Unpacked event in New York.

The S8 will come in two sizes, the 5.8-inch S8 and 6.2-inch S8+ and will feature a curved ‘infinity display’ formerly seen on the ‘edge’ models as standard.

All Galaxy S8 models will have the ‘Bixby’ artificial intelligence agent installed as standard and is activated by a designated button on the device to help users navigate easily through applications and functions using touch, vision and text commands from launch and voice commands in English from May.

Fingerprint and iris scanners and facial recognition all feature as methods of authentication with the fingerprint scanner and 12 mega-pixel camera on the back and an eight mega-pixel camera on the front.

Under the quad HD screen both devices have an Octa-core processor, four gigabytes of RAM, 64 gigabytes of storage, which can be expanded to 256 gigabytes through a microSD card, and a 3,000 and 3,500 mAh battery in the S8 and S8+ respectively.

New design era

Samsung President of Mobile Communications Business DJ Koh said: “The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world.

“The Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

Samsung DeX

As well as being IP68 water and dust resistance, supporting of fast and wireless charging the new flagship is compatible with ‘Samsung DeX’ that transforms your phone into a desktop computer.

Samsung DeX allows users to access apps, edit documents, browse the web, watch videos and reply to messages on their smartphone via a larger display, keyboard and mouse.

The service is also compatible with Microsoft Office and Adobe products such as Acrobat Reader and Lightroom meaning that mobile professionals no longer need to carry around a laptop or tablet to do work on, they just need a Samsung DeX-enabled handset.

Availability

The device will be available in midnight black or orchid grey and can be pre-ordered from Samsung until April 19 and will receive their handset from April 20 depending on stock availability.

In the UK and Europe, the Galaxy S8 will launch on April 28 with the standard version costing £689 and the S8+ priced at £779. Confirmed stockists include EE, Three, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse and Sky Mobile.