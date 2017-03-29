Samsung upgrades Gear 360 camera and VR platform

4K video recording debuts with pricing and availability to be confirmed

Samsung has announced a revamped Gear 360 camera alongside a new virtual reality content platform, Samsung VR.

Pricing and availability is to be confirmed. The Gear 360 is 4K video capable 360 degree camera. It has dual 8.4 megapixel cameras with f/2.2 aperture lens size. It can record video or take still images that can be edited and customised through an app.

Memory is expandable up to 256GB and features IP53 dust and water resistance. A 1,160mAh battery is onboard charged via USB Type-C.

It is compatible with Android devices running Android 5.0 and further, iOS 10 devices such as the iPhone 7 range can connect to the Gear 360.

Users can sync the camera to a smartphone or computer, to immediately uploaded content to platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or Samsung VR.

Samsung Electronics global marketing and wearable business mobile communications, executive vice president Younghee Lee said: “As consumers turn more to video to share their experiences, we want to deliver accessible and innovative products to make digital content easier to create, share and stream.”

Samsung VR platform

The Korean manufacturer also revamped its Samsung VR library to offer users 8,000 videos and 2,000 premium experiences from launch. Content providers include football YouTube channel Copa 90, radio station Rinse FM and video website Nowness.

Samsung vice president of IT and mobile Conor Pierce said: “Samsung already leads the way in giving people access to VR through our best-selling Gear VR headset, and we want ensure that we are also offering our consumers the very best VR content experiences.”

“Together with the new Samsung Gear VR and Controller which we announced at MWC earlier this year, our vast curated library of free high-quality content and our efforts to engage working the best content creators out there, we will make it easier than ever to for people to find and consume VR content.”

Samsung confirmed it sold five million Gear VR headsets globally at CES in January. The manufacturer announced at Mobile World Congress in February an updated Gear VR headset with an ergonomic one handed controller.