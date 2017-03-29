Supercover parent ranked fourth in ‘Best Big Company to Work For’ annual survey

It beat off competition from the likes of McDonald’s, TSB and Iceland Foods

Markerstudy Group, the parent company of Supercover Insurance, has been ranked fourth in the Sunday Times Best Big Company to Work For rundown.

The Kent-based company, which also owns Zenith Insurance, beat off competition from nationally recognised brands including McDonald’s (6th), TSB (9th), Iceland Foods (11th), Halfords (13th), AXA (16th) and Deloitte (18th).

Mobile operator EE was placed above Markerstudy Group in third position. It marked Markerstudy’s debut in these elite rankings, having being named ‘Best Company to Work For’ during the last five years and was ranked 29th in the mid-size company category last year.

Markerstudy employs more than 3,000 staff in 45 sites throughout the UK. Supercover Insurance was acquired by the group in 2014 and last year announced a range of new partnerships with the likes of Westcoast and Voyager Insurance Services.

Wellbeing tops list

The 17th annual survey found wellbeing to be Markerstudy’s strongest factor in the survey, at an unbeaten 66 per cent positive, reflecting the introduction of a healthcare scheme that includes access to an online GP.

It runs a weekly healthy recipe blog and an annual fitness challenge. There is a staff discount for a physiotherapist onsite and personal trainer.

Employees are allowed five days off a year for volunteering, with the parent donating nearly £228,000 for charity last year, while also ranking second for Giving Something Back (71 per cent) among mid-size ventures.

It also revealed that people go out of their way to help each other (82 per cent, third) and have fun together (82 per cent, eighth). Tailored learning and development programmes help staff to have faith that they can make a valuable contribution to the success of the business (82 per cent, sixth).

Tireless commitment

Supercover sales director John Fannon (pictured) said: “This accolade is a true testament to our tireless commitment to our employees and industry.

“We’re passionate about maintaining our strong sense of fun, and rewarding and recognising our staff in equal measure. It’s a brilliant place to work and it’s heartening to see this recognised by Best Companies and all of our loyal staff.”