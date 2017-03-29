Vodafone tops Ofcom complaints list

Tesco Mobile recorded the least complaints well below the industry average

Vodafone received the most complaints from mobile customers in Q4 2016 and saw the sharpest increase in quarter comparison, according to Ofcom.

The finding was published in a report that also highlighted complaints against landline and pay TV services. It covered the three month period from October to December 2016. Figures are presented per 100,000 customers.

Complaints against Vodafone increased by 25 per cent since Q3 of the same year. The network received 24 complaints per 100,000 customers, followed by Talk Mobile (nine), TalkTalk (eight) and Virgin Mobile (eight).

The industry average is seven. O2 had the least complaints out of MNOs, second least overall (three). Tesco Mobile had the least overall (0.5). Three and EE are on par (four).

An O2 spokesman commenting on the report said: “We’re the mobile network with fewest complaints demonstrating that our customer led strategy is working. There’s no room for complacency however and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure we deliver the best possible service and experience for our customers.”

Broadband

BT was the most complained about broadband provider recording 33 per 100,000. Plusnet followed with 30, TalkTalk at 29 and EE had 26 at the end of Q4 last year.

Industry average is 21 complaints, Sky has the least complaints with eight followed by Virgin Media at 13.

Ofcom consumer group director Lindsey Fussell said: “Providers must get on and deliver consistently excellent customer service, and we expect this to be their number one priority. When companies get things wrong, we won’t hesitate to investigate and potentially levy fines.”