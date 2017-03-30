Connect Comms crosses the sea with Belfast base

The move will strengthen the dealer’s Vodafone One Net offering

Connect Comms will open a new office in Belfast and launch a range of managed services this year after seeing revenues grow by half to £1 million.

The B2B dealer will move into the new 1,200 square-foot premises next month, and is looking to recruit six staffers in sales positions there over the coming months.

It will retain its current 1,000 square-foot office in Bury. Three more employees will again be recruited to the sales team, bringing overall headcount across both offices to 19.

Connect Comms, which offers mobile connections from EE, O2 and Vodafone, as well as fixed line and broadband through Daisy, hit the sales milestone in 2016 despite only approaching its fourth year of trading, while also seeing mobile connections grow 36 per cent year-on-year to 10,000.

Expanding portfolio

Connect Comms managing director Oscar Majid (pictured) said: “We’re going to look at managed services in the middle of this year and eventually we will be a one-stop shop for any form of communications.

There’s quite a bit of demand now, so there are more people coming to us for the whole thing, including things such as IT products.

“We want to do Vodafone One Net in Northern Ireland. We’re expanding and pooling investments because of how successful it has been for us.

“It outshines all the other cloud products in the market place and is our biggest revenue generator.”