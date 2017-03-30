Spectrum Telecoms aiming to double turnover to £10m with new products

Spectrum Telecoms is aiming to double its revenue to £10 million by the end of 2020, driven by organic growth and new product launches which it declined to reveal.

The Burton-on-Trent dealer, which offers mobile, fixed line and hosted telephony, celebrated its 20th anniversary in January and surpassed the £5 million revenue milestone at the end of 2016 – up by a fifth from the previous 12 months.

It currently staffs 35 employees and is on a recruitment drive to add 12 more to its mobile data division and four to sales, bringing the total headcount to 51.

It has around 300 customers, including Time Warner and subsidiaries CNN and Turner Media, while its connection base grew by 20 per cent last year to 5,000.

A new website has been launched as part of Spectrum’s marketing plans to gain more exposure, a further £200,000 will be spent on marketing this year across traditional adverts and social media campaigns.

Growing product line

Spectrum Telecoms head of business development Chris Windley said: “The growth has always been steady, cashflow positive and profitable right throughout our 20 year history.

“We’ve been working on the roadmap for the past six months and we’re looking to put it into effect this year.

“Our growth target is achievable especially with a bolstered and effective sales team. We have got loads of new products in the pipeline with the aim to ultimately be more innovative.”