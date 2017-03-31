Huawei P10 available across major operators and retailers

Huawei launched the P10 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year (February 26)

The Huawei P10 is available from today (March 31) across all major operators and retailers.

It was unveiled at Mobile World Congress on February 26. Features includes the world’s first Leica front-facing camera (eight megapixels), coupled with the 20 and 12 megapixel Leica dual rear cameras.

The screen is 5.1-inches protected by Gorilla Glass 5, housed in a glass body also made from Gorilla Glass. Powering it is a 2.4GHz octa-core processor (Kirin 960) with 4GB of RAM. Software out of the box is Android Nougat 7.0, with Huawei’s Emotion 5.1 Android skin.

Other features include USB type-C, front-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3,200mAh battery and fast charging.

Deals

Carphone Warehouse is offering the P10 with EE, O2 and Vodafone on monthly contracts starting from £28 per month with 500MB of data, 500 minutes, unlimited texts, with a £159.99 upfront cost.

Customers can pick up the P10 from Vodafone for the £42 per month with 24GB of data, unlimited calls and text, 2GB roaming data with a £10 upfront cost. Also included is a six month subscription to either Spotify, Sky Sports Mobile TV and Now TV.

EE are stocking the device for £40.99 per month, 5GB of data, unlimited calls and text (roaming included), 500MB roaming data and the BT Sport app included.

Three are also selling the P10 for £29.99 per month with 12GB of data, unlimited minutes and text, roaming and an upfront cost of £29.

O2 will be delivering the P10 for £41 per month with 1GB of data, unlimited calls and text, offers from O2 Priority, stapled with a £9.99 up front cost.