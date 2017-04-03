Chess boosts turnover to £120 million with Foursys buy

The acquisition will add more than £11 million in turnover

Chess has boosted its total revenues to £120 million following the acquisition of cyber security firm Foursys.

The acquisition of the Suffolk firm is Chess’ first of the year, adding £11 million of turnover in the process. According to Chess, Foursys has over 20 years of experience delivering cyber security consultancy to public sector, SMB, corporate and enterprise organisations.

It follows a previous acquisition of cloud specialist Lanway in June last year, which added £74 million in turnover and increased staff numbers from 450 to 550.

Commenting on the acquisition of Foursys, Chess chief executive David Pollock (pictured) said: “Cyber security is of upmost importance for any modern business. Foursys share our passion for delivering technological advantage and importantly this acquisition enhances our security offering to our customers.

Chess director Richard Btesh added: “This acquisition shows other potential sellers in the telecoms, data and ICT sector that Chess remains the stand-out choice. We continue to diversify our product range by making strategic acquisitions of quality businesses”.