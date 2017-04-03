EE launches multi-million pound 4G campaign

It will highlight EE’s 4G availability across the UK

EE has launched a multi-million pound advertising campaign to highlight its 4G availability across commercial television channels and digital platforms.

The campaign will feature Hollywood star Kevin Bacon and I’m a Celebrity contestant Scarlett Moffat. A 40 second advert titled ‘We Go Further’ aired for the first time on Saturday (April 1) during ITV’s prime time show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

It will also feature across all commercial channels from Saturday. A 20 second version of the advert and select seven second versions will run across digital platforms such as Snapchat.

EE marketing managing director Max Taylor said: “Following our successful campaigns on network speed, we are evolving our core messaging to focus on helping our customers to do all the things they love over 4G, wherever they are.

“We are on a mission to cover 95% of the UK landmass with 4G by 2020, rolling out our network to the furthest corners of Britain to ensure our customers get the fastest speeds no matter where they go.”