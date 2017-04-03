giffgaff: Global data usage to increase by 720pc

Data usage in the UK will increase to over five GB per person per month by 2021

Research conducted by mobile network giffgaff has predicted that global data usage will top 67 billion GB by 2021.

The findings equates to a 720 per cent increase in data usage after global data usage in 2016 hit 9.4 billion GB.

The report found that, in the UK, there will be a huge increase in video streaming from 0.58 GB last year to 2.85 GB in 2021 per person.

Elsewhere, web browsing, audio streaming and messaging will rise 0.16 GB, 0.13 GB and 1.25 GB respectively in the next four years in the UK.

giffgaff chief commercial officer Kim Faura said: “As global demand for mobile data increases consumers need to be more aware of their data usage to make sure their mobile plans meet their requirements.

“Our research showed many consumers infrequently used their text and minute allowances, the demand is for more data to keep up with mobile technology.”