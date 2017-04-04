Exertis rebrands audio visual division as Exertis Medium

This follows Exertis’ acquisition of audio/visual distributor Medium UK in November

Exertis has announced the integration with Medium UK is complete and it will rebrand its audio visual division as Exertis Medium.

Medium distributes specialist audio and visual products such as projectors, speakers, monitors, and interactive displays. Exertis bought Medium in November last year, combining both distributor’s portfolio. The audio specialist were a firm of 40 with a turnover of £32 million.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year Exertis, confirmed to Mobile News it’s the leading B2B dealer for smart home appliances in the UK, controlling 85 per cent of the market.

Medium owner Ian Sempers said: “Retaining the Medium name recognises the excellent reputation the company has gained in the market for providing specialist AV solutions and is a clear message to vendors and customers that we will continue to offer the same services and support that they have previously enjoyed, enhanced by the additional products, resources and reach of Exertis”.