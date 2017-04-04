Samsung Galaxy S8 Carphone preorders up 43pc on S7

The latest flagship from the Korean manufacturer was unveiled on March 29

Carphone Warehouse claims the number of preorders it has received for the Samsung Galaxy S8 are 43 per cent higher than those received for its predecessor the S7.

The Korean manufacturer’s latest flagship was unveiled on March 29. It is available in 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch S8+ variants. Both handsets will be available in black or grey and go on general sale on April 20. Pricing for the S8 starts from £689. whilst the S8+ costs £799. Other confirmed stockists include EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

Carphone Warehouse MD Jeremy Fennell said: “The Samsung S8 has certainly impressed, we’ve had one of our busiest weekends for customers coming into store and we’ve seen an increase of 43% for pre-orders when compared with the S7.

“Black is proving to be the colour of choice for most, whilst over 30% of customers are opting to go big with the S8 Plus.”