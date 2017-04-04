Vodafone extends IoT partnership with Amscreen

Amscreen has also announced it will provide data on air pollution using its kiosks



Vodafone has today (April 4) extended its Internet of Things connectivity management contract with Amscreen for a further three years.

The extended partnerhsip sees Vodafone’s IoT connectivity management solutions continue to power Amscreen’s screen monitoring technology and content analytics service.

Amscreen has also announced it will look to provide deeper analysis of a city, using the kisosks and screens, to show: air pollution, footfall and congestion at street level. The smart city services gives media owners the ability to add further value to their proposition, and deliver valuable data to local authorities.

The firms first struck a deal in 2012 where every Amscreen media device was built with a Vodafone SIM card embedded.

In collaboration with Vodafone’s IoT team Amscreen has built a network more than 12,000 connected interior and exterior media screens and kiosks globally. They are used by media owners, retailers, local authorities and advertising companies.

Vodafone enterprise director Phil Mottram said: “Using Vodafone’s IoT expertise, Amscreen has created new revenue streams and customer experiences for its media and retail partners, as well as new services that have the potential to benefit the wider population. We have a long partnership with Amscreen’s innovative team and we are excited to be supporting its next phase of product development.”

Amscreen CEO Simon Sugar added: “Our connected street infrastructure has the potential to efficiently measure and analyse real-time data across urban areas – for the digital signage sector, this marks the advent of a new age in insight-driven screen display solutions.”