Carphone Warehouse opens LG G6 pre-orders

The device will be released on May 3 and is available in Mystic White exclusively in Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has announced that the latest flagship device from LG, the G6, is now available to pre-order.

The G6 boasts a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display in a full metal case and a 13 mega-pixel dual-lens camera that can shoot video in 4K at the rear and five mega-pixel wide-angle camera on the front.

Google Assistant, seen on the Pixel and Pixel XL, is also incorporated in the flagship to enhance user experience as well as the split screen seen on the LG X Screen to make navigation easier.

Water resistance is also a feature of the G6 as it can survive submersion of up to 1.5 metres as well as fast charging and improved audio performance.

Under the screen the L6 runs Android Nougat 7.1 on a Snapdragon 821 chip with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card, using a 3,300 mAh battery.