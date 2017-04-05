Honor 8 Pro hits UK market

The latest iteration of the Honor 8 flagship series will retail at £474.99 and will be available for purchase on Amazon from April 20

The Honor 8 Pro, the latest handset in the flagship series has been released, boasting a battery that can last for up to two days.

The device features a 4,000 mHa battery and also comes with a VR cardboard headset and Jaunt VR application pre-installed onto the device that can be enjoyed via the 5.7-imch QHD screen.

A 12-megapixel camera can be found on both sides of the device with the rear being a dual-lens camera which can also record in 4K with professional photo and film editing tools that can be found on other Honor 8 devices.

All content generated by the camera is organised by ‘Highlights’, which was developed with GoPro and organises photos and videos into categories as well as creating editable video stories automatically.

The handset will run Android 7 (Nougat) via a Kirin 960 chipset, six GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD, all running on a 4,000 mAh battery.

Honor president George Zhao said: “This handset is the most impressive performing Honor smartphone to date, redefining the large-screen category by wrapping its outstanding features inside an ultra-thin design.

“With the Honor 8 Pro, we have gone to great lengths to make sure our users are equipped with the best battery performance so they can make the most of the handsets other impressive capabilities and maximise online experiences.”