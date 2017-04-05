Sandbox concept store sees over 4,000 visitors in two weeks

The concept store in The Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch lets visitors try out the latest technology for free

Sandbox have reported that over 4,000 people have visited their concept store in Shoreditch since it opened two weeks ago.

However, no money is exchanged in the stores as customers are encouraged to go online to partner websites in order to purchase the product they are trying out.

The store features a range of electronic devices from VR headsets to smart home devices for consumers to try without the obligation of buying.

Sandbox have also reported that over 1,000 people have tried out the HTC Vive VR headset what co-insides with the first birthday of the headset.

Sandbox CEO Alexander Cohen said: “Our mission to ‘humanise technology’ is clearly working and we are delighted to be able to contribute to HTC Vive’s first birthday.

“Our next goal is to roll out the Sandbox concept to other European cities later this year and Asia by the beginning of 2018.”