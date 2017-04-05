Vodafone plan to rename West Ham’s London Stadium

It will reportedly be a six-year deal worth £20 million, effective by the next Premier League football season

Vodafone is close to a £20 million deal to rename West Ham Football Club’s ground the London Stadium.

According to The Telegraph the operator is in advanced talks with the owners of the stadium, in regards to a six-year deal that could be finalise this month. If the deal is successful the 60,000 seat venue will be renamed after Vodafone at the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

London E20 Stadium are at the table for the negotiations, a company set up by the owners of the former Olympic Stadium, the London Legacy Development Corporation and Newham Council.

Previous talks to rename the London Stadium with Indian conglomerate Mahindra fell through over a difference in the vale of the naming rights.The stadium hasn’t gone without controversy with violence erupting amongst football fans in West Ham’s first season at the ground.

A return to the UK

With Vodafone taking up the naming rights it will mark a return to major sponsorship in the UK. Previously it had sponsored the McLaren Formula 1team and sponsored music festivals, but pulled out following a review of its brand spending.

West Ham stand to gain from the deal, under its lease the club is entitled to 40 per cent of the naming right’s revenue over £4 million a year. If West Ham are relegated the fee will drop to 35 per cent. The value of the deal is expected to increase over time.

The stadium costed over £700 million pounds to construct, funded by taxpayer money.