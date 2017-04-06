RootMetrics: EE best 4G coverage in top 13 cities in the UK

The latest report from RootMetrics found that EE 4G signal does not drop below 90 per cent throughout the whole of England or below 85 per cent throughout Britain

A report conducted by RootMetrics has found that EE 4G coverage is superior in 13 of the 14 top cities in the UK.

The report also found that the best percentage of 4G coverage for all the top four networks was found Liverpool and Manchester, closely followed by Birmingham.

RootMetrics tested the 4G coverage of EE, O2, Vodafone and Three in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Bradford, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield and found that the only city where EE were not clearly superior was Edinburgh as coverage from EE, O2 and Vodafone was within three per cent of each other.

London was one of the lowest scorers for all four networks, failing to make it into the top five cities tests for any network and eluding the top 10 in the tests of EE, O2 and Vodafone.

RootMetrics general manager Scott Stonham said: “We know there’s quite a difference between what operators might tell you the signal is in your area and whether you are actually able to use that coverage.

“If you’re going into a shop to buy a 4G phone, when you get home you want that 4G phone to work and this report is telling the customers that, if you’re worried about 4G, or is 4G coverage is something that is important to you, then these are the operators that will give you the broadest coverage in those areas.”