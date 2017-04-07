Excalibur appoints former Vodafone director Boucher as CEO

Business owner and former CEO James Phipps takes executive chairman position at leading Vodafone B2B dealer

Excalibur Communications has appointed former Vodafone commercial marketing director for enterprise Peter Boucher as its new CEO.

He replaces James Phipps, who becomes executive chairman, having held his previous role since December 2011.

Boucher (pictured main) spent more than a decade at Vodafone, holding a number of senior positions, including commercial marketing director for enterprise, before leaving in June 2013.

He joined London-based private hire vehicle operator Addison Lee three months layer and initially joined Excalibur as a non-executive director in March 2014.

Excalibur is a ‘Vodafone Total Communications Partner’ headquartered in Swindon, Wiltshire. It is also an EE Strategic Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, Gamma Accredited Partner and HP Gold Partner.

IT acquisition

Boucher’s appointment follows the news Excalibur has acquired the Support Services division of Newbury-based consultancy Ntegra, which it said strengthens its position as a complete communications and IT partner.

Ntegra IT Support Services provides outsourced IT support to a wide range of SME customers in and around the M4 corridor.

“This purchase very much fits in with our continuing sustained growth,” said Phipps, “adding extra strength and depth to our technical support team, as well as gaining important customers in the education and charitable sectors.”

It follows the acquisition of IT firm Devision last year, having already purchased IT businesses Bridge Solutions and Emnico Enterprises in 2010.