Bullish Plan.com launches “game changing” V4 partner portal

Plan.com has launched what it claims is the first ‘smart intelligent’ partner portal, labelling it a “game-changer” within the UK mobile industry.

The O2 airtime distributor will launch ‘V4’ to its partner base in the near future to help them process elements in their business they wouldn’t have been able to do directly with a network and in a much quicker timeframe.

A key feature of this is a live feeds section on the front of the portal, which updates every second to provide partners with real time alerts on all developments with their customers around their contracts and usage.

The standout element is a partner being immediately notified when a customer touches down in another country,where they can add any data bolt-ons to their tariff in order to reduce the potential risk of bill shock when they return to the UK.

An alert in this live feed area might also notify a partner that a new connection has gone from ‘provisional’ to ‘pending’, working as a live link between the dealer principal and their sales team, and thus reducing the lengthy time it might take to find out this information through other avenues.