Distribution shake up: Brightstar and Data Select sales bosses depart

Brightstar and Data Select’s sales bosses have both left the respective hardware distributors after more than 13 years combined. Dylan Price became the latest high-profile executive to leave Crewe-based Brightstar, departing the business early last month after a two-and-a-half year stint. A Brightstar spokesperson confirmed his departure from the distributor to Mobile News but declined to comment further.

It follows the news in October that industry veteran and UK and Ireland managing director Jim Michel was leaving the business before Christmas after three years at the helm. His replacement is yet to be announced by the company, but this will likely happen over the coming weeks. Price returned to Brightstar in August 2014 – just under two years after initially leaving the hardware distributor following a five-and-a-half year stint where he was business development director.