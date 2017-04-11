Dealer’s gone to Iceland with Chess Partner

All partners of the airtime distributor are automatically entered into the competition

Chess Partner is awarding dealers who sell the most EE connections up until the end of September with an all-expenses paid trip to Iceland.

All partners of the airtime distributor, which also offers connections from O2 and Vodafone, are automatically entered into the competition. Dealers on the scheme will earn a point for every new corporate connection, and three points for every new small business connection.

The top six who have earned over 300 points will qualify for the trip. Winners will be announced on October 9 and the trip to the European destination will take place between November 10 and 12. Those who gain more the 100 points will also be entered into various prize draws, with the main award being a meal at the BT Tower.

Chess Partner MD John Pett (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to be working with EE as one of their Premier Business Partners in the joint ambition to grow both our businesses this year.

“We’ve been working closely together to plan future activity to support this growth ambition and are very excited about our partnership. Both myself and the Chess Partner Team are here to support our partners during the incentive period to help grow their business.”