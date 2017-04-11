EE begins customer service recruitment drive across UK

The operator will fill up call centres in North Tyneside, Methyr Tydfil, Darlington, Greenock, Plymouth and Doxford

EE is recruiting 800 contact centre advisors in ambitions to lead customer service in the UK mobile industry.

The operator will fill up call centres in North Tyneside, Methyr Tydfil, Darlington, Greenock, Plymouth and Doxford. Of the 800 new employees, 100 will be apprentices hired as a part of the EE apprenticeship programme.

The company has recruited over 1,300 apprentices since it launched the programme in 2012.

The announcement follows EE’s claim in becoming the first UK mobile operator to onshore all of its customers service calls to the UK and Ireland, creating over 1,000 new jobs in January this year.

It had over 9,220 customer service staff when it first announced these plans, most of which in the UK and a small number in the Philippines and India.

EE, part of the BT Group, was ranked third in The Sunday Times’ Best Companies to Work For Survey, due to high scores for management and team work. It was also ranked in the top five in the annual School & College Leavers 2016-17 Awards.

Currently EE has over 550 stores in the UK and it was the first european operator to reach 14 million 4G customers in the December 2015. It is targeting 95 per cent geographic coverage in the UK by 2020.

Working non-stop

EE CEO Marc Allera (pictured left) said: “Our customers want great 4G coverage, and great customer service, no matter where they are – and we’ve been working non-stop to give them both.

“We’re recruiting new talent, providing great opportunities through our apprentice scheme and creating entirely new jobs for the UK economy that will help ensure our customers have a great experience, whether they speak to us on the phone, in our stores, or online.”