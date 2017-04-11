Kondor CEO Rob Haycock takes flight

He has been replaced by Beatrice Lafon after more than 12 years in charge

Kondor CEO Rob Haycock has left the consumer electronics accessory distributor after more than 12 years in charge.

He has been replaced by Beatrice Lafon, who took over the running of the business at the start of last month. She has over 30 years of experience and was most recently CEO of Claire’s Accessories for more than two years, based in Chicago.

Haycock joined in 2004 having amassed nearly 17 years of experience in the financial sector with KPMG, becoming a director of its Corporate Finance division in September 1991.

Developing business

In a letter to staff and customers, Haycock said: “Beatrice has the experience and pedigree to be able to add a huge amount of value to the business in the next stage of its development.

Lafon added: “I would like to thank Rob for building such a strong company, proud of its products and of its partnerships. I am looking forward to working with all of you to continue to build strong results of all of us.”

Haycock’s departure comes three years after he led a MBO of the company from chairman Malcolm Bartlett. He partnered with Miami-based private equity firm H.I.G. Europe to fund the purchase.