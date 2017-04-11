Onecom’s new office helps it increase total revenue by £1m

It adds to £65 million turnover Onecom achieved at the end of last year with connections also gained

Onecom has announced it has increased its total revenue by £1 million after opening a new office in Northern Ireland at the end of January.

The £1 million adds to £65 million turnover Hampshire headquartered Onecom achieved at the end of last year, with a target to increase that by a third to £100 million in 2017.

More than 2,000 new business connections were also gained, helping the company hit its six-month target three months in advance. The subscriptions are in addition to a total airtime base of over 325,000 across the UK.

Embracing the brand

The leading Vodafone ‘Total Communications’ partner had invested £5 million into the new Arthur Street premises in Belfast.

It is expected to have 30 staff within the next five years, with the building increasing the number of offices operated by Onecom to 12 throughout the UK, housing more than 400 employees.

Onecom head of sales in Belfast Paul Lawther (pictured) said: “We have had a strong response from Northern Ireland businesses to Onecom’s offering and the figures are a clear indication that many of those companies have embraced both the brand and the products that we can offer.

“It would have taken some of our competitors years to add the number of connections we have secured in a short time and we expect to make further inroads in terms of market share in the coming months.”