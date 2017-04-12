Doro MD: 6520 to hit heights of our best-selling devices

The 6520 is on course to surpass the PhoneEasy 612 in sales according to UK and Ireland managing director Chris Millington

Doro has claimed its 6520 feature phone is on course to reach similar sales volumes of the discontinued PhoneEasy 612 and become one of its bestselling devices.

The 6520 was launched in February 2016 as a direct replacement for the PhoneEasy 612 released five years ago. The latest clamshell device marks a milestone for the Swedish manufacturer, which predominantly targets over 65s, as it is its first product stocked by all UK operators.

Retail presence

Three became the final of the major four in December, adding to an existing base of 12 UK retail partners, including Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, Asda and Curry’s PC World. Doro products are available in more than 4,000 retail locations throughout the UK.

The 6520 comes with web browsing, email and social media applications, alongside hearing aid compatibility, a 2.8-inch screen and an assistance button.

Doro UK and Ireland managing director Chris Millington claimed the increased retail presence has been a major contributor in the device’s current growth.

“The 6520 is really starting to fly and has reached where we thought it was going to be in volume-terms much quicker than we initially thought.

“Replacing the previously best-selling product was always a risk, but I’m delighted. It’s likely to reach similar volumes of the 612, which sold more than a million units throughout Europe.

“The phone includes new features such as web browsing, email apps and social media, which are things our audiences are increasingly looking for. This, combined with our increased retail and operator presence, has also helped pushed the volumes as well.”